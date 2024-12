Recent Posts

On Language: Part 2

Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue,Interviews

On November 11, 2024, we were joined by Christopher Mark Jones, Professor Emeritus of French & Francophone Studies at Carnegie Mellon University, and Marcie Persyn, Assistant Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Classics Department of The University of Pittsburgh, for a fascinating discussion of language and culture. Since the conversation went on for over an hour, we present it in two episodes of Forbes Avenue.

In Part 2 of our discussion, our conversation covers attitudes people have towards speakers of other languages and other dialects of the same language; linguistic and cultural imperialism; English as a lingua franca, and the times you can’t use it; code-switching and what it can mean; A.I. and machine translation; language and media; and the role of education in language learning. Along the way, you’ll hear how Prof. Persyn might invite you to eat, and what Prof. Jones thinks about “Robobby.”

The entire conversation is spirited and enjoyable: our guests, Prof. Jones & Prof. Persyn, provide valuable insight into how language and cultures interact with each other. Tune in! You’ll be glad you did!

Listen to the interview: Christopher Jones & Marcie Persyn, Part 2

Credits:

Riona Duncan, co-host, co-researcher

Richard Gordon, co-host, co-researcher, audio engineer, audio editor

Recorded November 11, 2024; WRCT debut December 10, 2024