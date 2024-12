Recent Posts

Heather Pierson: The life of an indie musician

Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue,Interviews

We recently caught up with Heather Pierson, a singer, pianist, guitarist, and songwriter from Conway, NH, after she performed at a house concert in Steubenville, OH.

We patched three tracks from some of Heather’s recent recordings into the broadcast interview: “Dusty House Blues” and “Back To The Light” from Back To The Light (2024), and “May Peace Prevail Upon Earth” from Heather Pierson and Bernice Martin: Heart Songs and Circle Songs (2018).

Heather talked about her music, her songwriting, and how New Orleans jazz has informed her musical career. In addition, she told us what life is really like for an indie musician; she defines a successful musical career differently than, say, a Billboard artist might. You’ll also enjoy her points about live music’s ability to bring people together and singing together as a spiritual practice. A lovely and thought-provoking conversation!

Listen to the interview: Heather Pierson

Credits:

Richard Gordon, host, researcher, audio engineer, audio editor

Recorded September 15, 2024; WRCT debut November 26, 2024