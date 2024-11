Recent Posts

Jody Bechtold on gambling addiction

Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue,Interviews

We had a great conversation with Jody Bechtold, CEO of the Better Institute and a globally recognized expert in gambling addiction.

Jody talked about some of the trends she’s seen in recent years, including the impacts of regulatory upheaval that has legalized sports betting across much of the country. We get an inside look into the often stigmatized issue, and there’s nobody better to educate us on gambling addiction than Jody. While it’s clear that gambling addiction is a much bigger problem than many might realize, we also get a view of what people like Jody are doing to combat the issue through treatment, as well as potential movements to increase consumer protection against predatory practices in the gambling industry. We thought this was a particularly informative interview!

Listen to the interview: Jody Bechtold

Credits:

Archan Das, host, researcher, audio engineer, audio editor

Recorded October 22, 2024; WRCT debut November 19, 2024