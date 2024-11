Recent Posts

Pittsburgh Graffiti

Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue

For this week’s episode we chatted with Max Gonzales (also known as GEMS), who is a Pittsburgh based graffiti artist.

Max brings a unique perspective on the art scene, since they were arrested in 2016 as Pittsburgh’s most wanted graffiti artist and now work as an artist and muralist. The conversation covered Pittsburgh’s graffiti art, the regional differences and history of the art form, and their current work on murals. Well worth a listen!

Listen to the interview: Max Gonzales

Credits:

Archan Das, host, researcher, audio engineer

Kate Smigie, host, researcher, audio engineer

Riona Duncan, audio editor