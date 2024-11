Recent Posts

Entrepreneurship in Pittsburgh with Dave Mawhinney

Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue

This week on Forbes Avenue, we had a chat with Dave Mawhinney, executive director of the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business.

While the days of Pittsburgh’s Industrial Revolution are in the past, a new revolution is happening in the city: the emergence of tech startups. We discussed all things entrepreneurship with Dave, including his own experiences starting tech companies in Pittsburgh and how he’s trying to help students and alumni at CMU become entrepreneurs themselves.

Listen to the interview: Dave Mawhinney

Credits:

Archan Das, host, researcher, audio editor

Riona Duncan, audio engineer

Recorded October 8, 2024; WRCT debut October 29, 2024