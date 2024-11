Recent Posts

Billy Crain gets mocked tonight!

Friday, October 25th, 2024 // Interviews,News

Tune into WRCT on Friday, October 25 at 10:00 p.m. as legendary guitarist Billy Crain joins the Mockster on Viva le Mock.

As a member of the Henry Paul Band, Bellamy Brothers and The Outlaws, Crain has been a staple of the Southern Rock scene since the 1970s. He’s written chart-topping songs for Poco, Martina McBride, and the Dixie Chicks, and on Saturday, October 26th he’ll be celebrating the release of his 9th solo album, Hoodie, at Moondog’s in Blawnox.

Don’t miss it! Billy Crain, 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25 on WRCT, Pittsburgh 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!