Recent Posts

Amy Rigby joins The Mockster

Thursday, October 10th, 2024 // Interviews,News

Tune into WRCT on Friday, October 11 at 10:00 p.m. as singer/songwriter Amy Rigby joins the Mockster on Viva le Mock.

Rigby, known for her emotionally rich and relatable observations about love, relationships, parenthood, and the musician’s life, crafts a sound that adds folk and country accents to straightforward, hooky rock & roll.

Having cut her teeth in the downtown NYC scene in the late 70s/early 80s, Rigby will be discussing her new album, her memoir, and her upcoming performance in Pittsburgh at the Bantha Tea Bar on October 18.

Don’t miss it! Amy Rigby, 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11 on WRCT, Pittsburgh 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!