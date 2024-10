Recent Posts

Ron Carter: Jazz Bassist

Tuesday, October 8th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue

This week on Forbes Avenue, we air an interview with jazz bassist Ron Carter recorded the week he turned 87 years young!

The program includes two tracks: “Eighty One,” from a 2006 recording he made with guitarist Bill Frisell and drummer Paul Motian (Bill Frisell, Ron Carter & Paul Motian) and “Sweet Lorraine,” from Maestro Carter’s 1994 record Jazz, My Romance. During our conversation he shares his insights from decades in music — he is still playing, practicing and teaching today! Along the way, he reminisces about the Pittsburgh jazz scene; reflects on Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Bill Frisell and other musicians with whom he’s collaborated; gives advice to musicians; and talks candidly about how race relations affected his career. It’s a remarkable conversation with a remarkable man!

Listen to the Interview: Ron Carter

Credits:

Richard Gordon, host, researcher, audio engineer, audio editor

Recorded May 7, 2024; WRCT debut October 8, 2024