Recent Posts

Rick Wakeman joins Court’s in Session

Monday, October 7th, 2024 // Interviews,News

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman joins your rocking attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, on Court’s in Session.

One of the most influential keyboardists in the history of rock, Rick Wakeman became famous as a member of the band Yes. Later, he made great music with Cat Stevens, David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, and many other artists. Rick just began the American leg of his current, and last tour: “Rick Wakeman: Final Solo Tour–An evening of Yes music and other favorites.” Tune in as Rick and Eric discuss the tour and Rick’s long musical career.

Tune in to WRCT Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 p.m. for this fascinating conversation with Rick Wakeman! If you miss it, catch the replay Sunday, October 14 at 10:00 p.m.