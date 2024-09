Recent Posts

Rockabilly legend swings into Court

Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 // Interviews,News

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, rockabilly legend, Big Sandy, joins your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, on WRCT’s Court’s In Session to talk about his upcoming Pittsburgh show, sharing the stage with the Reverend Horton Heat.

Big Sandy and His FlyRite boys are always a hoot! Coming to Jergels, Wednesday, October 2, Big Sandy has a new release in conjunction with Disney and the return of their classic attraction: The Country Bear Musical Jamboree. As Romeo McGrowl, Big Sandy has lent his voice to a new version of a Disney attraction that has entertained audiences for generations.

Tune in Thursday September 26 to meet Big Sandy — he’s a fascinating musician and voice actor! Just after 8:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, WRCT Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.