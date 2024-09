Recent Posts

Independent radio means community radio

Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue

On WRCT’s Forbes Avenue this week, long-time community radio hosts Steve Auterman and Richard Gordon stopped by to talk about the importance of independent stations like WRCT to a community.

Steve, host of WRCT’s The Deep Blues Hour, and Richard, host of WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast & The Black Diamond Show, talked about their decades of experience at community radio stations, the importance of independent stations and programming to listeners and musicians, and how independent stations help build community. They also talked about trends in commercial and government-sponsored broadcasting, (e.g., NPR) and about an FCC initiative to grant low-power broadcast licenses to community groups.

Listen to the interview: Steve Auterman and Richard Gordon

Credits:

Riona Duncan, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded May 4, 2024; WRCT debut September 17, 2024