Recent Posts

Pittsburgh Prop Scene

Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

This week on Forbes Avenue, we talked to Ben Carter about his experience working in the Pittsburgh movie scene as a sculptor and prop maker! Ben has also been an instructor in the CMU School of Drama for over 30 years, working with both undergraduates and graduates in the scene shop.

In this episode, Ben takes us through the scene shop to show the machines he uses in his classes and has also used during his time making props for movies during the during the 80s and 90s.

Tune in to learn more about prop design, movies in Pittsburgh, and the CMU Drama Department behind-the-scenes.

Listen to the episode: Ben Carter

Credits:

Abriana Bensch, host, audio editor, researcher

Richard Gordon, audio engineer

Recorded March 12, 2025; WRCT debut April 8, 2025