Recent Posts

Yes vocalist returns to WRCT

Monday, August 26th, 2024 // Interviews,News

Tune in Thursday, August 29, shortly after 8:00 p.m., when Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jon Anderson returns to WRCT’s Court’s in Session with new music.

This month, Jon has released a tremendous new solo album True, and is currently touring the USA to perform music from his long career, including music he wrote and recorded with Yes. On this tour, he’s also performing some of his own music — including tracks from the new album True.

You’ll hear Jon and your rockin’ attorney Eric Jackson Lurie talk about Jon’s new album, the influences on Jon’s music, and the meaning behind some of the songs’ lyrics.

Catch the excitement on Court’s In Session! Thursday, August 29, shortly after 8:00 p.m., with a replay Sunday, September 1, at 11:00 p.m. on WRCT, Pittsburgh 88.3 FM, and streaming online from wrct.org.