Recent Posts

Court’s in Session Gets Sweet

Wednesday, August 21st, 2024 // Interviews,News

Tune in Thursday night, August 22, shortly after 8:00 p.m., when your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, welcomes Richie Onori and Patrick Alan Stone – drummer and lead singer of legendary British and American glam band Sweet to WRCT’s Court’s In Session!

With over 39 number one hits across the planet, Sweet started their chart run with songs like “Ballroom Blitz,” “Little Willy,” “Fox On the Run,” and “Love Is Like Oxygen”! These songs have hit a new generation of listeners being featured in movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Wayne’s World, and Black Phone.

The band has a new single, “Little Miracle,” that has been burning up the request lines at WRCT. Eric will ask the guys in the band about their new recording and the legacy behind the American and European versions of the band.

Don’t miss this interview with Sweet Thursday, August 22, at 8:00 p.m. with a replay Sunday, August 25, at 11:00 p.m. Right here at 88.3 FM, WRCT Pittsburgh and streaming from wrct.org!