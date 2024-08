Recent Posts

Brad Yoder: Preview of August 10 album release party

Thursday, August 8th, 2024 // Interviews,News

On July 31, Pittsburgh songwriter Brad Yoder stopped by WRCT during Whiskey Before Breakfast. The interview will be re-broadcast shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday August 8.

During the interview, Brad played and sang four songs live — including three from his new album Somewhere In The Constellation, making its debut at an August 10 album release show at 7:30 p.m. at First Unitarian, 605 Morewood Avenue, in the Shadyside section of Pittsburgh. During the interview, there’s an amusing moment in which Mandorichard proves his ears have aged….

The interview is also available at Mandorichard’s MixCloud page.