Recent Posts

Guitar God + Skynyrd Drummer = WRCT World Premier!

Monday, July 29th, 2024 // News

If you were listening to WRCT’s Court’s in Session last week: Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle called in from his tour bus. During the interview, Artimus told Eric he was sending WRCT a new unreleased track on which Artimus is joined by his son, Chris Pyle, and by guitar god Eric Gales.

Tune in Thursday, August 1, shortly after 8:00 p.m. for the World Premiere of the new track “Egyptian Princess”! You’ll be among the first on the planet to hear the song’s debut! The show will also replay Sunday August 4 at 11 :00 p.m.

New music from classic artists you won’t hear anywhere else on the radio — only here on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, and streaming online at wrct.org.