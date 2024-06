Recent Posts

Interview with Dr. Palmer of “The Blues Society” documentary

Thursday, May 30th, 2024 // Interviews,News

On Friday, May 31st at 4:00pm and again Tuesday, June 3rd at 6:00am, Steve from The Deep Blues Hour will be interviewing Dr. Augusta Palmer, the director, producer, and writer of the documentary “The Blues Society” which will be shown during the Three River Arts Festival this coming week. Dr. Palmer tells the story of the legendary Memphis Country Blues Festivals, held in Memphis, Tenn. annually in 1966 to 1970.

Dr. Palmer’s father and mother were co-organizers of the festival which featured Delta Blues musicians including Furry Lewis, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Nathan Beauregard, Sleepy John Estes, Bukka White, and others – all of whom listeners can hear regularly on The Deep Blues Hour. Taking place amidst the civil rights movement, the assassination of Dr. M.L. King Jr. in Memphis, and the rediscovery of traditional black musicians by a young white audience, the film speaks to both the music and the dynamic new social and race relations in the South.

“The Blues Society” will be shown at the Harris Theater, 5:30pm during the Three Rivers Arts Festival on Saturday June 1, Tuesday June 4, Friday June 7, and Sunday June 9. More information found here.