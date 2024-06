Recent Posts

25 years of the Mockster on WRCT!

Thursday, May 30th, 2024 // News

On Friday, May 31, the Mockster will be celebrating 25 years on the WRCT airwaves!

Tune in Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Saturday to hear this very special Silver Anniversary edition of Viva Le Mock! It’s one of the most energetic and eclectic shows you’ll hear on the radio dial in any city!

Drop the Mockster an email at wrctrequest@gmail.com to say “Congratulations” or to request a song for the show. Then listen to Viva Le Mock Friday night at 9:00 p.m. on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming from this very website, to hear what surprises the Mockster has cooked up for us!