Recent Posts

Sunday night: A Metal Legend Appears In Court

Friday, April 26th, 2024 // Interviews,News

Just past 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night April 28, British heavy metal vocalist Biff Byford of Saxon will join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie before Saxon’s appearance next week in Pittsburgh.

Saxon was one of the preeminent bands leading the New Wave of British Heavy Metal genre, changing the musical landscape of metal in the late 70s. Touring in support of their world charting 25th studio album, Hell, Fire and Damnation, Saxon will be joined by British legends, Uriah Heep at the Roxian Theatre on May 1.

Tune in to hear Biff and Eric, rap about the new album, Saxon’s upcoming concert, and the band’s legacy. This Sunday night, April 28, just past 11:00 p.m.! Only on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming at wrct.org.