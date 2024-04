Recent Posts

Joanne Shaw Taylor joins Court’s in Session

Sunday, April 14th, 2024 // Interviews,News

Just past 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, April 18, 2024, prior to her taking the stage at a show in New Hampshire, British blues dynamo, Joanne Shaw Taylor, will join your Rocking Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, to talk about her upcoming Pittsburgh appearance at the Byham Theater on May 1, 2024, and about her upcoming album, Heavy Soul.

Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics discovered Joanne and her guitar-playing when she was only sixteen, and now this British blues-rock star has become one of the hottest blues acts in the world. Joanne has put out multiple top-ten charting blues albums, including her most recent album, Nobody’s Fool, which peaked at No. 1. Tune in to hear Joanne Shaw Taylor discuss her career and for Eric to play new tracks from her upcoming album!

All this on WRCT’s Court’s In Session, Thursday April 18 just past 8:00 p.m. — with a replay scheduled just past 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 22 – only here on WRCT 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!