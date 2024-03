Recent Posts

Triumph’s Rik Emmett on WRCT Thursday

Monday, March 18th, 2024 // Interviews,News

Lead singer and guitarist Rik Emmett of Triumph joins Court’s in Session shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday March 21 to talk about his new album Diamonds: The Best of the Hard Rock Years.

Known for his guitar virtuosity as well as possessing one of the great voices in rock ‘n’ roll, Rik led Triumph in Canada and America to over 18 gold and 9 platinum selling albums. Rik’s appearance means that Triumph’s full lineup will have joined your Rockin’ Attorney Eric Jackson Lurie on Court’s in Session here on WRCT!

Catch Rik and Eric’s conversation Thursday March 21 shortly after 8:00 p.m. EST on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!