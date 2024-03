Recent Posts

50 Years of WRCT 88.3 FM

Friday, March 1st, 2024 // News

50 years ago, on March 1st, 1974, our station expanded from the AM carrier current to what you know it as today – WRCT 88.3 FM. We have two celebrations this year, as the station was originally created from a few radio curious engineering students and professors back in 1949 (this year marks our 75th year broadcasting, so stay tuned for more anniversary events during Spring Carnival!)

After 25 years of cranking out music just far enough to reach our campus community – at the time it was Carnegie Tech – the station hit the FM waves for the very first time. Even though we barely reached beyond campus, starting off at 10 watts in 1974, WRCT now has a listening radius of 17 miles, broadcasting at 1750 watts, and is now known as a force among college radio stations. Ever since our humble beginnings we’ve been committed to creative content, so thanks to all the students and community members that have helped get us to where we are today!

Celebrate 50 years of free-form FM radio with us Friday, March 1st, and tune in from 2-3pm for an anniversary special!