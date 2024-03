Recent Posts

Saturday March 2: CMU maintenance may affect WRCT webstream

Thursday, February 29th, 2024 // News

CMU has scheduled systems maintenance on part of the campus on Saturday, March 2. As a result, there may be intermittent outages or audio delays on WRCT’s webstream from early Saturday morning until 9:30 or 10:00 a.m.

Thank you for your patience during any outages. And thank you for your continued support of WRCT, Pittsburgh!