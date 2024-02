Recent Posts

5X Grammy Nominated Kenny Wayne Shepherd to appear in Court!

Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 // News

On Thursday, February 1 shortly after 8:00 p.m., tune in to Court’s in Session, when rock ‘n’ roll/blues guitar god, Kenny Wayne Shepherd joins Eric Jackson Lurie to talk about his new album Dirt on My Diamonds, Vol. 1 and his upcoming Palace Theater performance on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

He started in the music industry as a child prodigy at the age of 13 and has opened for everyone from Aerosmith to the Rolling Stones to Van Halen. Over his career, Kenny Wayne Shepherd has amassed five Grammy Nominations, placed seven songs into the Billboard Top 10, and holds the record for the longest running album on the Billboard Blues charts: Trouble Is.

Don’t miss this interview and Eric’s debut of new music from Kenny’s new release. Thursday February 1, at 8:00 p.m. with an encore replay Sunday, February 4 at 11:00 p.m. Only here at WRCT 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming online at wrct.org.