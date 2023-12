Recent Posts

40th Anniversary of the Imprints Xmas Show on WRCT

Monday, December 11th, 2023 // In-Studio,News

On December 18, 1983 — 40 years ago — Pittsburgh’s The Imprints performed a live Christmas show for WRCT’s listeners.

The show featured unconventional arrangements of classic Christmas songs. A whole lot of fun!

On December 18, 2023, WRCT is re-airing this broadcast at 3:00 p.m. Catch the show at wrct.org, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh –or if you miss it, you can follow this link:

The Imprints: 1983 Xmas show.