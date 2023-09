Recent Posts

Whiskey Before Breakfast: Rachael Kilgour on September 20

Monday, September 18th, 2023 // Interviews,News

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 20, Rachael Kilgour will join Mandorichard on WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast. She’s an articulate songwriter from Duluth, MN, who has just released a new album, My Father Loved Me. She writes engaging and perceptive songs that are beautifully sung; her songs use lots of specific details that really connect her listeners to the stories she tells.

In addition to talking about her new album and her song-writing process, she’ll talk with us about her September 30 appearance at Pittsburgh’s SongSpace concert series.

Don’t miss Rachael Kilgour’s appearance on WRCT! Wednesday, September 20, just after 11:00 a.m. on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh or streaming from this very website!