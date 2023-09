Recent Posts

Friday August 18: The Baseball Project’s Steve Wynn on WRCT

Thursday, August 17th, 2023 // In-Studio,Interviews,News

Tune into Viva le Mock on Friday, August 18, at 9:00 p.m. as WRCT’s The Mockster welcomes Steve Wynn of The Baseball Project to WRCT!

The Baseball Project features members of bands like R.E.M., The Dream Syndicate, and Minus 5 — and sing about all things BASEBALL!

Celebrating their fourth release, Grand Salami Time, The Baseball Project will be in Pittsburgh on August 23rd…. but on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, Friday, August 18 shortly after 9:00 p.m. — or streaming from this very website!