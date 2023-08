Recent Posts

More cowbell? Albert’s back!

Saturday, July 29th, 2023 // Interviews,News

Join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, at 8:00 p.m. Thursday August 3 when Blue Öyster Cult, drummer/singer, Albert Bouchard returns to Court’s in Session to rap about his new album: Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation!

Bouchard’s drumming in Blue Öyster Cult has been featured on some of the most classic rock songs in history: (Don’t) Fear the Reaper, Burnin’ for You, Godzilla, and more! Albert’s fame grew when Saturday Night Live made their famous skit about “more cowbell!”

Albert will be discussing the history behind the Imaginos trilogy that is part of Blue Öyster Cult lore.

Join EJL and one of classic rock’s most famous drummers this Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. for the behind the scenes scoop! Only on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!

This episode of Court’s in Session will be repeated at 11:00 p.m. Sunday August 6 on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, or streaming from this website.