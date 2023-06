Recent Posts

Enjoy Wrestling featured on WRCT!

Thursday, June 8th, 2023 // Interviews,News

You gotta tune in to WRCT at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, when Dan Strange will chat with Kurt Hackimer from Enjoy Wrestling about their upcoming show at Mr. Small’s Theater on June 17. Kurt will also discuss some of the trials and tribulations of running an independent, pro-women, pro-queer, punk rock wrestling organization in Pittsburgh.

Catch all of Dan’s Consolidation show starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday June 14. Then at 8:00 p.m., get ready for the most unusual rassling conversation you’ve ever heard at 8:00 p.m. on WRCT, 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh or streaming from this very website!