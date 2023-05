Recent Posts

WRCT OFF THE AIR PART OF WEEKEND

Thursday, May 18th, 2023

Due to electrical work in the Cohon University Center at Carnegie Mellon University, WRCT will be off the air — both on 88.3 FM and www.wrct.org — from about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 through about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

We will update this post if the times of the outage change significantly.

Thank you for listening to WRCT, Pittsburgh!