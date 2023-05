Recent Posts

Guess Who Summoned to Court

Tune in to WRCT’s Court’s In Session at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18, when Derek Sharp and Garry Peterson — lead singer & drummer/original founding member of The Guess Who — join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie to discuss their upcoming new studio album and single “Plein D’Amour.”

With 15 Top 40 hits and millions of albums sold, The Guess Who remain one of the most played rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time with radio hits like “American Woman,” “Share the Land,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “These Eyes,” and many more!

Be sure to catch the excitement Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. only 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!