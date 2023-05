Recent Posts

Legendary Deep Purple guitarist on Court’s in Session

Sunday, April 30th, 2023 // Interviews,News

May 4, legendary guitarist, Steve Morse joins Court’s in Session to talk about his upcoming Pittsburgh appearance.

With seven Grammy award nominations, five straight Guitar Magazine “Guitarist of the Year” awards (his name had to be removed from eligibility to open the nomination to other musicians), Steve is truly a guitar god of epic proportions.

He has played lead guitar in the Dixie Dregs and Kansas then was picked to replace Richie Blackmore – spending 28 years as lead guitarist in Deep Purple.

Tune in shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 4 to hear Steve rap with your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, about his reformation of the Steve Morse Band and his upcoming intimate appearance at the Oaks Theater on Friday, May 26th. All on WRCT, Pittsburgh at 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!