Recent Posts

House of Hamill wows WRCT audience

Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 // Interviews,News

Did you miss the conversation Mandorichard had with House of Hamill on March 22’s Whiskey Before Breakfast? Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan appeared to promote House of Hamill’s April 1 concert for Pittsburgh’s Songspace series.

That episode of Whiskey Before Breakfast will be repeated on Thursday, March 30, at 9:00 a.m., with Rose and Brian’s segment beginning about 10:00 a.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website. It is also available at Mandorichard’s Mixcloud page.

Thanks for listening to WRCT, Pittsburgh!