Recent Posts

Western PA’s The Vogues featured on Radio 9

Sunday, February 26th, 2023 // Interviews,News

Hugh Geyer, founding member and former 1st Tenor of The Vogues, will be Jay Thurber’s guest on Saturday, March 4 for the 1 o’clock hour of Radio 9.

They’ll be talking about the upcoming release of a CD that features digitally remastered versions of all of the Turtle Creek, PA-based group’s original songs from the ’60s. Gems like “You’re The One,” “5 O’Clock World,” “(You Are) My Special Angel,” and more!

Turn around and look at WRCT 88.3 FM. It’s the magic sound in your magic town!