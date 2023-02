Recent Posts

British guitar legend posts bond!

Saturday, February 18th, 2023 // Interviews,News

On Thursday, February 23, legendary guitarist Andy Powell of Wishbone Ash joins your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s in Session. Andy and Eric will be chatting on the air before Wishbone Ash’s February 26 appearance at Club Cafe. That’s right, Andy Powell’s bringing his Flying V to Pittsburgh!

Wishbone Ash was one of the first rock ‘n’ roll bands to establish the dueling lead guitar sound. Spanning twenty-six studio albums, classic songs like “The King Will Come,” “Throw Down the Sword,” and “You See Red” established Ash as one of the most popular European touring acts of the last 50 years.

Andy will be sharing a sneak peak track from the upcoming Wishbone Ash live album, Road Works: Live at Daryl’s House, as well as discussing their American tour and Pittsburgh appearance.

Be sure to tune in to Court’s in Session Thursday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m.– only here on WRCT 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!