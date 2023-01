Recent Posts

Update on January 11 Outage

Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 // News

As of 11:35 a.m., WRCT is back on the air (88.3 FM) after our engineering staff found a fix to a problem caused by the power outage.

So tune in to WRCT at 88.3 FM OR online at www.wrct.org or on apps like TuneIn!