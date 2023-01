Recent Posts

Temporary Outage: Wed. Jan. 11, early AM

Saturday, January 7th, 2023 // News

On Wednesday, January 11, power to CMU’s Cohon University Center will be turned off from about 5:30 a.m. until about 6:00 a.m. while essential work is done on CMU’s infrastructure. WRCT will be without electricity during the outage, meaning that WRCT will be not be broadcasting on 88.3 FM or wrct.org until until after the power is restored, and all WRCT’s systems have re-booted.

We apologize for the inconvenience to any of our early-rising listeners on January 11; but rest assured that WRCT will be broadcasting again as soon as possible on both 88.3 FM and wrct.org!

Thank you for listening to WRCT, Pittsburgh!