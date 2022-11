Recent Posts

Deep Purple and Rainbow Vocalist Appears in Court

Legendary rock’n’roll singer Joe Lynn Turner will join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie Thursday, November 3 on WRCT’s Court’s in Session. Joe was the front man for the classic bands Deep Purple and Rainbow when they produced some of their greatest hits including iconic FM radio staples such as “Stone Cold,” “Street of Dreams,” and “I Surrender.”

He will talk with us about his new solo album Belly of the Beast and the messages behind the songs on this the most serious album of his career.

Be sure to tune in this Thursday, November 3 at 8:00 p.m, only here on WRCT 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!