Recent Posts

October 20: Classic Rockers Take the Stand

Sunday, October 16th, 2022 // Interviews,News

Join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, Thursday, October 20, 2022, when legendary rockers, Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino, original lead guitarist and lead vocalist of the classic rock band Angel, join WRCT’s Court’s In Session.

After nearly a forty-year hiatus, Angel has reunited and is coming to the Lamp Theater on November 4, 2022. Punky and Frank will talk with Eric about the upcoming show, their reunion, and their classic albums of the 1970s — the ones that made Gene Simmons of KIϟϟ refuse to tour with them.

Catch the excitement! Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. only on WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming from WRCT.org.