Recent Posts

Oso Oso x WRCT Ticket Giveaway

Friday, October 7th, 2022

The Thunderbird and WRCT have partnered to co-present Oso Oso’s concert on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00 p.m. at the Thunderbird Music Hall.

Want to go? Well, WRCT is giving away two free tickets! Visit our Instagram page — @wrct88.3 — for details! Follow the instructions in the comments on the post. We’ll announce the winner in Instagram on Sunday!

