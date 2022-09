Recent Posts

It’s coming…. October 7-9!!

Thursday, September 29th, 2022 // News

What’s coming?

Anatomy of the Ear !



WRCT’s annual extravaganza of your favorite genres and genres you may not have heard before!

Friday October 7 through Sunday October 9 (well, really the early hours of Monday October 10), WRCT DJs will take turns spinning tunes from some of their favorite styles of music. Changing genres every hour!

We’ll post the full schedule for you by October 5. Check it out on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website.