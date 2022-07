Recent Posts

Hall of Fame Vocalist Says Yes to WRCT!

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 // Interviews,News

Look who’s been subpoenaed to WRCT’s Court’s in Session!

Join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, Thursday, July 21 for an interview with Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Jon Anderson, former frontman of the influential prog-rock band Yes. Jon has sold over 30 million albums world-wide.

Jon and Eric will be talking about his July 27 concert at the Palace Theater in Greensburg and the 50th Anniversary of the classic 1972 Yes album Close to the Edge.

Jon’s vocals are featured on classic Yes hits like “Roundabout,” “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Starship Trooper,” “Owner of Lonely Heart” and many more! And, in May 2021, asteroid 48886 Jonanderson, discovered by French astronomers was named in his honor.

This is an interview you don’t want to miss. On WRCT’s Court’s in Session, Thursday, July 21 shortly after 8:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming from this very website! (You can hear an encore presentation of this interview Monday, July 25 shortly after noon.)