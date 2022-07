Recent Posts

WRCT Outage: July 16-17

Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 // News

Due to required maintenance on the power system in CMU’s Cohon University Center, WRCT will be off the air (and off the internet) from Saturday night until Sunday morning. We apologize for the inconvenience to you our loyal listeners.

We expect WRCT to be unavailable from about 9:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16 until about 10:00 a.m. Sunday July 17. We will update this post as more information becomes available.

Thank you for listening to 88.3 FM, WRCT, Pittsburgh!