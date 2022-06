Recent Posts

PGH Folk bands featured on WBB June 15 & 22

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 // Interviews,News

On WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast, we’re going to have features on two outstanding bands from the Pittsburgh folk music community.





Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 , fiddler Mark Tamsula , banjoist Richard Withers , and guitarist Dave Krysty will be playing some tunes from their new album Neighbors in the Cloud Land and talking about traditional music in SW Pennsylvania and Sam Bayard’s collections of traditional SW Pennsylvania tunes (1920s – 1960s). Lively music and conversation! Recorded on a front porch — just like this music was meant to be played! (Encore broadcast: 9:00 a.m. Thursday June 23)

, fiddler , banjoist , and guitarist will be playing some tunes from their new album Neighbors in the Cloud Land and talking about traditional music in SW Pennsylvania and Sam Bayard’s collections of traditional SW Pennsylvania tunes (1920s – 1960s). Lively music and conversation! Recorded on a front porch — just like this music was meant to be played! (Encore broadcast: 9:00 a.m. Thursday June 23) Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, members of The Early Mays will join us to talk about their forthcoming EP Prettiest Blue and their June 25 concert at UU SongSpace celebrating the release of the new EP! Ellen Gozion and Emily Pinkerton are known for their love of traditional songs, ballads, and harmony. Add Cello Fury‘s Nicole Meyers and you’ve got a really fresh take on this traditional music. (Encore broadcast: 9:00 a.m. Thursday June 30)



Catch the excitement on Pittsburgh’s most eclectic folk radio show, WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast, Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. on 88.3 FM and streaming from this very website!