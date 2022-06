Recent Posts

Southern Rock Legend Henry Paul comes to Court!

Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

Thursday, June 2, Henry Paul of the iconic Southern Rock band The Outlaws and country act BlackHawk joins your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s in Session. Henry will discuss the upcoming release of the new BlackHawk album Blue Highway as well as talk about the return of The Outlaws to Pittsburgh on June 8th at Jergel’s.

Talking about his classic hits like “Green Grass and High Tides Forever,” “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and his eclectic musical history, Henry Paul’s story and conversation will make radio you won’t want to miss. Thursday, June 2 at 8:00 pm only on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming from t!his very website!