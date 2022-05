Recent Posts

TRIUMPH DRUMMER GIL MOORE TESTIFIES!

Monday, May 9th, 2022 // Interviews,News

Join your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie when legendary Triumph singer/drummer, Gil Moore joins Court’s in Session this week, shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday May 12!

Prior to the May 13th national debut of the pay-per-view documentary Triumph: Rock ‘n’ Roll Machine, Gil will talk about the massive success of one of Canada’s most famous rock bands, including their rise to international stardom.

Stay tuned to WRCT throughout the show as Eric will give away digital passes for you to host your own viewing party for the Triumph documentary.

Lay It On the Line this Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. Only on 88.3 FM, WRCT, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website!