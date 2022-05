Recent Posts

WRCT Presents: Bagpiping (May 6)

Sunday, May 1st, 2022 // Interviews,News

On the next episode of WRCT’s Pandemonium we’ll interview CMU’s own Director of Piping Andrew Carlisle. We will hear about piping at CMU and around the Pittsburgh area, and Andrew will play some excellent tunes.

Catch this stirring episode of WRCT’s Pandemonium Friday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!