Recent Posts

Steve Hackett summoned to Court

Friday, April 1st, 2022 // Interviews,News

Steve Hackett of Genesis, joins WRCT’s Court’s in Session this week. Tune in Thursday, April 7 to hear this legendary guitarist talk about his upcoming tour and his brand new album Surrender of Silence.

Coming to the Palace Theater in Greensburg on April 30, Steve will discuss the tour setlist with your Rocking Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie. It’s going to be a show you won’t want to miss.

Only here on 88.3 FM and streaming from wrct.org this Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. EDT!