Recent Posts

Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein on Court’s in Session

Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 // Interviews,News

Mark Stein, lead singer and keyboardist for Vanilla Fudge joins Court’s in Session, Thursday March 17, shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tune in as your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, chats with the rock ‘n’ roll icon who helped open the doors for heavy metal.

Vanilla Fudge was one of the top bands of the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. Bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and even The Who cite them as an influence! In fact, Led Zeppelin opened for Vanilla Fudge on their stairway to stardom.

Mark will talk about the current reunion of three of the bands’ original members, their upcoming tour, and his new solo album, There’s a Light — which isn’t afraid to mix rock ‘n’ roll with social issues.

This Thursday night (March 17) at 8:00 p.m. EDT, only on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website. Oh, and if you are painting the town green on St. Paddy’s Day, this Court’s In Session episode — and Mark’s interview — will be repeated at noon, Monday March 21.