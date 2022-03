Recent Posts

Another Radio Premiere on WRCT: Laura Orshaw!

Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 // News

WRCT has scored another radio premiere!

The new single from Laura Orshaw, a duet with Trey Hensley titled “On Her Own,” will make its radio debut on WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast on Wednesday, March 9. Laura’s singing and fiddling are attracting national attention in the Bluegrass and Americana/Roots areas. This new single will show you why.

Mandorichard expects that Laura’s “On Her Own” will air at about 11:35 a.m. on March 9, and again at about 9:35 a.m. on March 17. “But tune in for the full show,” he says. “I’ve got lots of music from all over the folk spectrum on the program — including a medley of ‘fiddle tunes’ recorded by Guy Lombardo!”

Catch the craziness on WRCT’s Whiskey Before Breakfast, 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays (encore shows at 9:00 a.m. Thursdays), on 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website!